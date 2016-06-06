版本:
BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners to delist common units from NYSE

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Azure midstream partners lp says notified by nyse that nyse has determined to commence proceedings to delist its common units from nyse

* Azure midstream partners lp says partnership anticipates that common units will begin trading on otcqb market at open on june 6

* Azure midstream partners lp says expects its otcqb ticker symbol to be same as its nyse symbol " azur" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

