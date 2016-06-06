版本:
BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate files for mixed shelf

June 6 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.25 billion - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/24sPv6N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

