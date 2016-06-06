版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals says received preliminary comments from FDA

June 6 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On June 2, received preliminary comments from FDA relating to co' s request for a meeting Source text: (1.usa.gov/22ICDdw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

