版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Talen Energy's Susquehanna schedules unit 1 shut down to address maintenance issue

June 6 Talen Energy Corp :

* Susquehanna schedules unit 1 shut down to address maintenance issue

* Susquehanna unit 2 continues to operate safely at full rated power

* Plan to shut down unit was developed to address a small water leak inside unit 1 containment structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐