版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb posts data from trials evaluating Opdivo, Yervoy regimen

June 6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb -long-term data from two trials evaluating opdivo and yervoy regimen in advanced melanoma continues to validate co's immuno-oncology combination approach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐