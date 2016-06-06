BRIEF-Coca Cola HBC Ag reiterates mid-term targets

June 6 Coca Cola Hbc Ag

* Hosting an investor event in London today, 6 June 2016, where management will present to investors and analysts on group's medium-term strategy

* Will be discussing our plans to promote volume and value growth, and further improvements to operational efficiency

* Reiterate our capital expenditure target as 5.5-6.5 pct of net sales revenue and commitment to maintaining negative working capital balance sheet position

* Medium-Term growth targets include average annual revenue growth rate in range 4-5 pct on a currency-neutral basis

* Looking ahead, we expect an improving external environment to support growth in our markets over period to 2020

* Medium-Term growth targets include a reduction in comparable operating expenses as a percentage of net sales revenue to 26-27 pct

* Medium term growth targets include- comparable EBIT 1 margin improvement to 11 pct (2015: 7.5 pct)