版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Takeda, Roivant Sciences launch Myovant Sciences to develop therapeutics for women's health, prostate cancer

June 6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co :

* Roivant Sciences and Takeda launch Myovant Sciences to develop therapeutics for women's health and prostate cancer

* Lynn Seely named president & Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐