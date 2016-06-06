BRIEF-Medgenics enters collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Medgenics Inc :
* Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light monoclonal antibody
* Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017
* Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program
* Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin
* Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.