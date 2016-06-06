版本:
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives order worth around CHF 22 mln

June 6 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Sells high-end equipment and technologies worth around 22 million Swiss francs ($22.52 million) to Russian Solar Company Hevel LLC

* Delivery and commissioning of systems is scheduled for first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

