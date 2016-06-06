版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Cosmo: successful outcome of phase III clinical trial for Rifamycin SV MMX

June 6 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Cosmo announces successful outcome of phase III clinical trial for Rifamycin SV MMX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

