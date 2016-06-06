版本:
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Societe Quantel recruits Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as General Manager

June 6 Societe Quantel Sa :

* Recruits Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as General Manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

