BRIEF-Societe Quantel recruits Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as General Manager

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
* Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
June 6 Societe Quantel Sa :
* Recruits Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as General Manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks fell to five-week lows on Wednesday, hurt by the yen's rapid appreciation and as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: