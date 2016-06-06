版本:
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to relocate headquarters to New Jersey

June 6 Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Quest Diagnostics to relocate corporate headquarters, consolidate office facilities, in New Jersey

* Will consolidate its corporate support functions in Lyndhurst, N.J. with new headquarters in Secaucus

* Will consolidate operations in Secaucus on expiration of its current lease of that facility in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

