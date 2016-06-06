版本:
BRIEF-Vascular Biogenics' VB-111 demonstrated significant increase in overall survival

June 6 Vascular Biogenics Ltd :

* VB-111 demonstrated a statistically significant increase in overall survival at therapeutic versus low dose level

* Clinical data supported by immunotherapeutic effect observed in biopsies following treatment with VB-111 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

