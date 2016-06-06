版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Anavex announces positive preclinical results with ANAVEX 2-73

June 6 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :

* Announced positive data of ANAVEX 2-73 in an exploratory study in a fragile X syndrome model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

