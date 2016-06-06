版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ciber says sale includes an escrow amount of $5 mln of purchase price

June 6 Ciber Inc :

* Sale of certain of assets and liabilities of Ciber Nederland to Manpower includes purchase price of $25 million

* Sale includes an escrow amount of $5.0 million of purchase price Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UCBMr7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐