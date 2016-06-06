版本:
2016年 6月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Chico's FAS urges shareholders to vote "for" its director nominees

June 6 Chico's FAS Inc :

* Chico's FAS Inc files definitive proxy materials and mails letter to shareholders

* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Chico's Fas' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

