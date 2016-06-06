版本:
BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals posts results from refractory solid tumor study

June 6 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Announced results from final analysis of phase 1 study of mm-151 in patients with refractory solid tumors

* Final analysis of first-in-human phase 1 study of mm-151 shows positive clinical activity in multiple solid tumor types

* Objective response observed in 21 percent of evaluable patients in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort

* Reduction in tumor size observed in 54 percent of patients in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC) cohort

* Most common adverse events reported were rash, hypomagnesemia, fatigue and diarrhea in monotherapy cohorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

