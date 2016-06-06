版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-ParkerVision says extended employment agreements with CEO, CFO for one-year period

June 6 ParkerVision Inc :

* Extended, for a one-year period, employment agreements with its CEO and CFO Source text (1.usa.gov/22Jalzp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐