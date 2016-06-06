版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces tender offer for any 6.250 pct notes due Sept. 2017

June 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Announces tender offer for any and all of its 6.250% notes due September 2017

* Commencement of a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding $2.75 billion of its 6.250% notes due September 2017 Source text (1.usa.gov/1VHvXez) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐