公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ariad says Brigatinib demonstrates 54 pct confirmed objective response rate in ALTA study

June 6 Ariad Pharma :

* Brigatinib demonstrates 54 percent confirmed objective response rate and 12.9-month median progression-free survival in ALTA study

* Of patients on 180 mg regimen with median follow-up of 8.3 months, 54 percent achieved confirmed objective response, trial's primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

