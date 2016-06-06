版本:
BRIEF-Kite Pharma presents responses in Phase 1 of ZUMA-1 in chemorefractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients

June 6 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma presents ongoing complete responses at 9 months in phase 1 of ZUMA-1 in patients with chemorefractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma

* Says "results showed that treatment with KTE-C19 achieved rapid and durable responses in patients with chemorefractory disease" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

