BRIEF-Kite says anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy shows durable remissions in advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite/NCI Anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy demonstrates durable complete remissions in advanced Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
* 9 of 19 patients (47%) with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma achieved complete responses, which are all ongoing with duration of 7 to 20 months
* Results showed that CAR T-cell therapy was effective in inducing a high response rate in patients with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.