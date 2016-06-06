版本:
BRIEF-Kite says anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy shows durable remissions in advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma

June 6 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite/NCI Anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy demonstrates durable complete remissions in advanced Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

* 9 of 19 patients (47%) with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma achieved complete responses, which are all ongoing with duration of 7 to 20 months

* Results showed that CAR T-cell therapy was effective in inducing a high response rate in patients with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

