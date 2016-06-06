版本:
BRIEF-ADM, GLG Life Tech announce deal to manufacture, market Stevia and Monk Fruit sweeteners

June 6 ADM :

* ADM And GLG Life Tech announce new partnership to manufacture, market, sell and distribute low-calorie stevia and monk fruit sweeteners

* GLG will produce an extensive array of low-calorie sweeteners made from Stevia and monk fruit

* ADM will be exclusive global marketer and distributor of ingredients to food and beverage companies worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

