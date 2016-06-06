版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Aaron's says Matthew Avril notified of his resignation from board on May 31- SEC Filing

June 6 Aaron's Inc :

* On May 31, Matthew E. Avril notified company of his resignation from company's board of directors - SEC Filing

* Effective as of Avril's resignation, board has reduced size of full board from ten to nine directors Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1TWbkMf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

