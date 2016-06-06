版本:
BRIEF-Merck says updated Keytruda findings show response rates benefit in head, neck cancer patients

June 6 Merck & Co Inc :

* Updated findings for Keytruda show continued benefit in response rates in patients with previously treated head and neck cancer

* Response rates from KEYNOTE-055 show nearly one in five patients responding with Keytruda; results confirm findings from KEYNOTE-012

* FDA granted priority review with a PDUFA, or action date, of August 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

