BRIEF-Merck says updated Keytruda findings show response rates benefit in head, neck cancer patients

June 6 Merck & Co Inc :

* Updated findings for Keytruda show continued benefit in response rates in patients with previously treated head and neck cancer

* Response rates from KEYNOTE-055 show nearly one in five patients responding with Keytruda; results confirm findings from KEYNOTE-012

* FDA granted priority review with a PDUFA, or action date, of August 9, 2016