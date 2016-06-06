版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-SPI Energy expands electric vehicle rental business in China's Hebei province

June 6 SPI Energy Co Ltd :

* Expands its electric vehicle rental business in China's Hebei province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐