2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Vonage holdings completes acquisition of Nexmo

June 6 Vonage Holdings Corp :

* Vonage completes acquisition of Nexmo, company closes on new credit facility, executes increased share repurchase

* Closed on an expanded $450 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

