版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Amyris announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation

June 6 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for biosynthetic drug discovery

* Collaboration will use pharm to develop customized library of natural, natural-like compounds to test against Janssen's therapeutic target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

