BRIEF-3D Systems says jury has rendered complete defense verdict in its favor

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 3D Systems Corp :
* Jury in united states district court for district of Hawaii has rendered a complete defense verdict in its favor in a lawsuit
* Lawsuit related to company's acquisition of certain website domains in 2011
* Jury finds no breach of contract or breach of implied covenant by 3D systems
* Jury finds in favor of 3D systems on counterclaim, determines Ronald Barranco violated non-competition covenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.