BRIEF-3D Systems says jury has rendered complete defense verdict in its favor

June 6 3D Systems Corp :

* Jury in united states district court for district of Hawaii has rendered a complete defense verdict in its favor in a lawsuit

* Lawsuit related to company's acquisition of certain website domains in 2011

* Jury finds no breach of contract or breach of implied covenant by 3D systems

* Jury finds in favor of 3D systems on counterclaim, determines Ronald Barranco violated non-competition covenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

