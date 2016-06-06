版本:
BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust intends to sell all healthcare, industrial properties

June 6 Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Intention to sell all healthcare and industrial properties, which company considers "no longer core to its strategy"

* Proceeds from sales will be directed into co's multifamily segments and other capital allocation initiatives Source text: (1.usa.gov/1t1fW7I) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

