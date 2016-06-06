BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust intends to sell all healthcare, industrial properties

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
June 6 Investors Real Estate Trust :
* Intention to sell all healthcare and industrial properties, which company considers "no longer core to its strategy"
Intention to sell all healthcare and industrial properties, which company considers "no longer core to its strategy"

Proceeds from sales will be directed into co's multifamily segments and other capital allocation initiatives
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.