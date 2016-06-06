版本:
BRIEF-LabCorp announces availability of the Realstar Zika virus test

June 6 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :

* LabCorp announces the availability of the Realstar Zika virus test

* Altona Diagnostics' Realstar Zika virus RT-PCR kit U.S. has received FDA emergency use authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

