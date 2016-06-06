版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-BASF postpones decision on natural gas-based propylene investment in Freeport, Texas

June 6 BASF SE :

* BASF postpones decision on natural gas-based propylene investment in Freeport, Texas

* Considering current volatility of raw material prices and prevailing economic environment, BASF has postponed its final investment decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

