公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces reverse stock split ratio will be one-for-eight

June 6 Diana Containerships Inc :

* Diana Containerships Inc announces split ratio for reverse stock split

* Number of outstanding shares of company's common stock will decrease to approximately 9.4 million

* Split ratio will be one-for-eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

