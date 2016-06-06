版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada

June 6 Newcastle Gold Ltd :

* Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada

* 3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

