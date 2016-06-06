BRIEF-Meritor entered into amendment to second amended, restated credit agreement

June 6 Meritor Inc :

* On June 2, entered into amendment no. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Amendment increases commitment of a lender by approximately $6.65 million, permits company to execute certain internal restructuring plans

* Amendment resets and increases amount of certain permitted investments in foreign subsidiaries under investments covenant to $250 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1PzWzwN)