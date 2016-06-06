BRIEF-Norfolk Southern restructuring its Pocahontas Land, Development units

June 6 Norfolk Southern Corp :

* Is restructuring its Pocahontas Land Corporation and Pocahontas Development Corporation subsidiaries, effective immediately

* Restructuring will result in elimination of 18 of 29 employee positions at two subsidiaries

* Restructuring as part of its overall drive to increase efficiency and adapting to coal market conditions