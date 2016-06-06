版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Bitauto gets $300 mln investments from Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, PAG

June 6 Bitauto Holdings Ltd :

* Bitauto announces US$300 million strategic investments from Tencent, Baidu, JD.com and PAG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

