BRIEF-Longview Asset Management LLC reports 8.73 pct passive stake in Univar Inc as of May 27, 2016

June 6 Univar Inc

* Longview Asset Management, LLC reports 8.73 pct passive stake in Univar Inc as of May 27, 2016 - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/1TRPXqe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

