BRIEF-Autoneum Holding places CHF 75 million bond issue

June 6 Autoneum Holding AG :

* Raised 75 million Swiss francs ($77.21 million) long-term debt through issuance of a Swiss franc public bond

* Issue will facilitate partial early refinancing of bond in amount of 125 million Swiss francs expiring on Dec. 14, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UCKVQH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

