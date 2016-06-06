版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Fedex says Euronext Amsterdam N.V. has confirmed its consent to delist ordinary shares in capital of TNT Express from Euronext

June 6 Fedex Corp

* Euronext Amsterdam N.V. has confirmed its consent to delist ordinary shares in capital of TNT Express from Euronext

* Delisting will take place on 4 july 2016 and last day that shares can be traded on Euronext will therefore be 1 july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐