2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Royce & Associates LLC cuts passive stake in Fabrinet

June 6 Fabrinet :

* Royce & Associates, LLC reports 2.26 percent passive stake in Fabrinet as of May 31, 2016 versus 7.2 percent as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24tB4PX Further company coverage:

