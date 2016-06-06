版本:
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma's GALE-301 well-tolerated based on primary analysis

June 6 Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma presents GALE-301 phase 1/2a primary analysis at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2016

* Primary analysis of a phase I/IIa dose finding trial demonstrated that vaccine is well tolerated and immunogenic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

