BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group says to compensate clients for Dell voting error

June 6 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* Will pay up to about $194 million to compensate certain clients for a proxy voting error firm made in connection with 2013 leveraged buyout of dell

* At time of 2013 dell buyout, investment team held a strong view that merger consideration of $13.75/share offered by dell significantly undervalued co

* Several t. Rowe price funds, trusts, clients subsequently filed petition with delaware court to seek fair value appraisal for their dell shares

* Expects to record one-time charge, which is expected to reduce net income, after tax, by about $0.46 in diluted eps in q2

