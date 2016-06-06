BRIEF-Array Biopharma presents full results from Phase 3 NEMO study

June 6 Array Biopharma Inc :

* Array presents full results from Phase 3 NEMO study

* Study found binimetinib significantly extended median progression-free survival, at 2.8 months, versus 1.5 months observed with dacarbazine

* Binimetinib also demonstrated significant improvement in overall response rate and disease control rate

* "We plan to submit our regulatory filing for binimetinib in NRAS -mutant melanoma later this month"