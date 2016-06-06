BRIEF-Zoox Inc says has raised about $103.1 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Zoox Inc says has raised about $103.1 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing
* Zoox Inc disclosed in Form D with the U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $200 Mln - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OaIxBo (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company