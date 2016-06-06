版本:
BRIEF-Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan demonstrates efficacy, safety in patients

June 6 Immunomedics Inc :

* Sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132) demonstrates efficacy and safety in non-small-cell lung cancer patients with multiple prior treatments, including immuno-oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

