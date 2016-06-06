版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Medovex Corp announces DenerveX System Pre-Production Milestone

June 6 Medovex Corp :

* Medovex corp says Denervex system has successfully been used "in its most extensive live tissue test to date" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

