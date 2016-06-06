版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Charles River, Moderna Therapeutics announce strategic collaboration

June 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc :

* Charles River announces strategic collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to scale Moderna's nonclinical development efforts for Novel mRNA Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

