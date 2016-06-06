BRIEF-Pfizer says "encouraging" new data from Phase 1/2 study of Lorlatinib

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
June 6 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer inc says "encouraging" new data from a phase 1/2 study of Lorlatinib
* Says study showed clinical response in patients with ALK-positive or ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Additionally, Lorlatinib showed ability to decrease size of brain metastases in patients with ALK-positive or ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.