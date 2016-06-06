版本:
中国
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Shionogi says NDA submitted in U.S. for Naldemedine accepted for review

June 6 Shionogi & Co Ltd :

* New Drug Application submitted in U.S. for Naldemedine, a once-daily, oral 0.2 mg tablet, has been accepted for review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

